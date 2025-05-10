For centuries snakes have been associated with danger and evil - but a venomous viper enthusiast hopes that can change.

Ian Froggatt, from King’s Cliffe, knows that a snake is unlikely to top anyone’s favourite creatures list.

For years he had the same trepidation as the rest of us, brought on by their negative reputation and exacerbated in films such as Indiana Jones and Snakes on a Plane.

Adder enthusiast Ian Froggatt

But after realising his village is home to a species vulnerable to extinction, the northern adder, Ian’s view changed.

Adders are England’s only venomous snake and can be found in just a handful of rural locations across the UK.

“There are large parts of the country that don’t have adders,” Ian explained.

Ian Froggatt captured this picture with a long lens camera of a male adder in a field in King's Cliffe

“Pre-industrial revolution it was agricultural work which kept lots of people employed. The medical ability at that time would not be what we are fortunate to experience today.

“If an adder bit a farm worker they would be out of commission for a fortnight to a month.

“Snake catchers, or killers, were very proficient.

“The reason we have them is there is a big adder community in Fineshade Woods.”

As the spring sun warms up the countryside, adders are slithering out of hibernation from their winter hiding places underground and in tree roots.

A young adder in one of the refuges

The rare species have been treated to an improved habitat in King’s Cliffe as villagers make a special effort to protect them with help from the Northants Amphibian and Reptile Group.

The village is littered with refuges - corrugated metal for reptiles to hide under and warm up - many which would be easily missed by the average passer-by and display strict instructions not to touch or move.

In his role as volunteer reptile surveyor, it’s Ian’s job to regularly examine the area for adders and log his findings.

Although he appreciates there’s always an element of risk, he said: “I’m not scared about being bitten.

“They are more scared of me than I am of them.”

A female adder soaks up the sun. Photo: Ian Froggatt.

Adders measure up to 80cm and their shy nature means they are rarely a threat to humans or dogs.

Anyone wanting to see the slithering snakes should be aware of the three S’s: stealth, shadow and scent.

Although the adders can’t hear because they don’t have ears, the vibrations from loud footsteps are enough to scare them off, as will a person’s shadow because they are on guard for predators coming from above.

Ian lifts one of the refuges to find two young adders and a slow worm

Those wearing too much perfume also run the risk of scaring an adder off with their strong scent.

Ian said: “Only go looking when you know they are about.

“For every one you see there are probably one or two nearby.”

He added that the best time to see an adder is in spring when they are fresh out of hibernation.

There are signs up around King's Cliffe which warn walkers about the adders

Male adders perform a 'dance' during which they duel to fend off competition to mate and shed off their skin, and pregnant females then incubate the eggs internally, 'giving birth' to between three and 20 live young. This is one of the only times the snake would not retreat if approached.

Last year a study was conducted into the adder colonies, which involved putting radio tags on the snakes to see how far they slithered.

“I was anticipating them to move about 1km but they moved about 100 yards,” said Ian.

A female adder soaks up the sun. Photo: Ian Froggatt.

On the one hand it’s good because it shows the conditions are right, but on the other it poses the risk of inbreeding, he explained.

Ian has also witnessed different adder behaviour. Those in fields with high footfall don’t shy away from people but those that are rarely disturbed can act skittish if someone approaches.

Adder monitoring is a hobby that’s snowballed since Ian spotted his first wild snake while on a dog walk in 2013.

His interest has been facilitated by King’s Cliffe Wildplaces, a volunteer group dedicated to helping people appreciate wildlife.

Ian, a consultant and trainer, said: “It’s given me an absolute love and interest for when I retire.

“People say you should have a plan and I see this as one enormous back garden - although it’s not everyone’s idea of fun.”