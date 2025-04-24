A couple are asking for help to fund lifesaving surgery for their cat which was seriously injured in a hit and run.

Tinkerbell was left with a smashed pelvis and fractured hip socket when she was hit by a speeding driver on Sunday night.

Her owners are now desperately trying to raise £10,000 to pay for her treatment.

Sarah Stacey, who lives in Corby Glen, said: “I’ve never known a cat like Tinkerbell. She has the kindest temperament and we can’t imagine our lives without her.

“She provides us with unwavering affection and immeasurable love. Since Sunday her lack of presence has been overwhelming and finding ways to bring her home has been all encompassing. We haven’t been able to focus on anything else.”

Sarah and her partner Antony were at home on Sunday evening when they were interrupted by a loud knock at the door. A neighbour told them Tinkerbell had been hit by a car on Bourne Road. They rushed outside where a woman who witnessed the crash was waiting to lead them to Tinkerbell.

Antony and Sarah with their other cat Oliver

“She was bleeding and in considerable shock. She was unable to stand up and was crying in pain,” said Sarah.

“We had to leave her with the vet overnight and going home without her was devastating. Antony and I were in shock and didn’t stop crying the entire time.”

On Monday 18-month-old Tinkerbell was taken to a specialist in Cambridge where her owners were given four options - reconstructive surgery with a need for further operations in the future, surgery to remove part of her femur, leg amputation or to put Tinkerbell to sleep.

Sarah and Antony are desperate to save their treasured pet but don’t have insurance so need to raise £10,000 for her treatment. She will need a plate and screws inserted into her pelvis and the reconstruction of her femoral head and neck socket.

Tinkerbell suffered a smashed pelvis and fractured hip socket.

Sarah, who has another cat called Oliver, added: “We are both teachers and this amount of money to pay outright in one go would cripple us financially, but I was absolutely adamant that the latter couldn’t be an option for us given how much joy, happiness and love Tinkerbell brings.

“The surgeon told us that she could make a good recovery and maintain her quality of life, so I turned to GoFundMe in the hope that by sharing what happened with others, we might just be able to bring her home.”

People have already donated £2,700, some of which has been used to pay for a CT scan.

Sarah said: “We have been blown away by the generosity we have received so far. However, as with any vet bill, the payment has to be made upfront so we need as much help as possible and as quickly as possible. We will do everything we can to bring Tinkerbell home.”

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/treatment-for-tinkerbell

