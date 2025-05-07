Buses will replace trains on a number of routes while engineering work takes place.

Work at Oakham Station and level crossing means trains will not be running between Leicester and Peterborough on Saturday and Sunday (May 10 and May 11), and the following weekend (May 17 and 18).

The Cross Country trains will be replaced by a bus service which will call at Oakham, Stamford, Melton Mowbray, Leicester and Peterborough.

Upgrades this weekend will affect journeys

The footbridge at Oakham station will remain open during this work.

This weekend East Midlands Railway (EMR) will also be running an amended timetable between Sheffield/Nottingham/Corby and Luton, affecting Great Northern and Thameslink services.

On Saturday the Nottingham to Norwich 5am and 6.08am trains will start later at 5.25am and 6.37am and won’t call at Oakham, Stamford, East Midlands Parkway, Loughborough, Melton and Mowbray.

They will then run as scheduled from Peterborough to Norwich and there will be a rail replacement bus service at missing stations.

The first two EMR trains on Saturday, May 17 between Nottingham and Norwich will be diverted via Grantham.

For more information visit: https://www.networkrail.co.uk/.

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



