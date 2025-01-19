Gone are the days of January resolutions focused on crash diets and extreme fitness goals, writes Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet in Stamford.

Today, prioritising personal wellbeing, happiness and health is becoming the norm. But what if we used these personal goals to contribute to community or planetary wellbeing too?

Jo Kemp, of The Blonde Beet in Stamford, with her reusable cups

Thankfully, loads of the personal wellbeing resolutions you may be embarking on in 2025, are already aligned with contributing to the wellbeing of the Earth. The simple fact is, if we take care of ourselves, we are better equipped to take care of the planet.

If decluttering is on your hit list for the start of this year (it is for me!) then you are already equipped to make huge environmental impacts. Reducing clutter and organising living spaces can instantly contribute to mental clarity and reduced stress. Your unwanted items may be valued by others in your community, so taking items to charity shops is a great way to repurpose items and helps fund important causes.

Eating healthily may well be on your agenda too. And eating more fruit and veg, choosing local produce with an exciting variety of colours of veggies is hugely beneficial for your vitamin, mineral and fibre intake which in turn should increase your energy. So why not think about pledging to use that new found spring in your step to spend more time outside in nature. Research shows that time spent in the natural world improves mental and physical wellbeing. But it also reminds people to find value in nature, and encourages us to protect it.

And if you’re eating more veggies, then also consider what you do with peelings and leftovers. You can close the loop by collecting your plant-based kitchen waste to create your very own liquid gold - compost. You may not have space to start a compost heap yourself, but with so many budding allotment owners in Stamford and Rutland, others would be excited to take your potato skins and coffee grounds off your hands! At The Blonde Beet, we use simple tubs to collect food scraps, which friends turn into rich compost. In return, we often receive delicious homegrown produce like tomatoes and artichokes—a satisfying exchange that significantly reduces landfill contributions.

By rethinking your own health and wellbeing goals, you have the opportunity to create a positive impact on the wellbeing of your community and environment. What a great way to start the year!