Shoppers can park for free in Stamford and Grantham on certain days before Christmas.

South Kesteven District Council will waive charges in its car parks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, including Christmas Eve.

In the council’s short stay car parks the freebie is for up to two hours, while in long stays it is for up to three hours. A ticket from the machine or registration on the RingGo app is needed to qualify.

Parking charges are being waived for Christmas

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s), said: “We are providing free parking in the lead up to Christmas to support our residents and our town centre businesses.”

Car parks the waiver applies in, between December 2 and December 24 inclusive, are:

Grantham

Guildhall Street (Greenwoods Row) (Short Stay)

Wharf Road Multi Storey (Short Stay)

Watergate (Short Stay)

Conduit Lane (Long Stay)

Welham Street Multi Storey (Long Stay)

Stamford

Bath Row, Stamford (Short Stay)

Scotgate, Stamford (Short Stay)

St Leonard's Street, Stamford (Short Stay)

North Street, Stamford (Short Stay)

Cattlemarket, Stamford (Long Stay)

Wharf Road, Stamford (Long Stay)

Rutland

In Rutland County Council car parks, charges will be waived all day on Saturdays, December 7, December 14 and December 21.

There will also be free parking for late-night shopping in Rutland County Council car parks in Uppingham on Thursday, December 5, from 3pm, and in Oakham on Monday, December 9, from 3pm