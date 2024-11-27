There will be a festive feel in the air when Santa visits the area for his annual sleigh run.

Stamford Kiwanis will be escorting the big man as he tours the streets of the town and nearby villages.

There will be a sound of jingling bells and festive music as he glides through the streets as well as a Santa tracker where his progress can be followed.

Stamford's Santa in his sleigh

Monday, December 2 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Arran Road, Cedar Road, Oak Road

Tuesday, December 3 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Dickens Drive, Perth Road, Caithness Road

Thursday, December 5 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Culpepper Way, Lonsdale Road, Stockwell Avenue

Stamford and District Kiwanis' sleigh routes

Friday, December 6 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Mason Drive, Banks Crescent, Collins Avenue, Belvoir Close,Walcot Way

Sunday, December 8 from 5pm - Ketton

Monday, December 9 from 5pm - Stamford - Sutherland Way, Highland’s Way, Waverley Gardens

Thursday, December 12 from 5.30pm - Ryhall

Friday, December 13 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Churchill Road, Edinburgh Road, west side of Kesteven Road

Sunday, December 15 from 5pm - Stamford - Essex Road, Sussex Road, Redcot Gardens, Northumberland Avenue

Monday, December 16 from 5.30pm - Rutland Heights

Tuesday, December 17 from 5.30pm - King’s Cliffe



