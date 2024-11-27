Where you can see Santa on his sleigh in Stamford, Ryhall, Ketton and King’s Cliffe
There will be a festive feel in the air when Santa visits the area for his annual sleigh run.
Stamford Kiwanis will be escorting the big man as he tours the streets of the town and nearby villages.
There will be a sound of jingling bells and festive music as he glides through the streets as well as a Santa tracker where his progress can be followed.
Monday, December 2 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Arran Road, Cedar Road, Oak Road
Tuesday, December 3 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Dickens Drive, Perth Road, Caithness Road
Thursday, December 5 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Culpepper Way, Lonsdale Road, Stockwell Avenue
Friday, December 6 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Mason Drive, Banks Crescent, Collins Avenue, Belvoir Close,Walcot Way
Sunday, December 8 from 5pm - Ketton
Monday, December 9 from 5pm - Stamford - Sutherland Way, Highland’s Way, Waverley Gardens
Thursday, December 12 from 5.30pm - Ryhall
Friday, December 13 from 5.30pm - Stamford - Churchill Road, Edinburgh Road, west side of Kesteven Road
Sunday, December 15 from 5pm - Stamford - Essex Road, Sussex Road, Redcot Gardens, Northumberland Avenue
Monday, December 16 from 5.30pm - Rutland Heights
Tuesday, December 17 from 5.30pm - King’s Cliffe