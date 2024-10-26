A ‘battle of the bands’ is reaching a crescendo with five contenders ready for the final.

The competition has been held over four heats at Stamford music venue Mama Liz’s, with the winning band to be chosen at the final on Sunday, November 9.

Competing in the final are heat winners Scumbus, Kaliber, Breather, Beat Me Outta Me, and ‘wildcard’ winner The Neumonarchs.

The overall winning band will receive a studio recording session and a promotional package from a management company, a prize worth £1,000.

Tickets for the final at Mama Liz’s sold out within three hours of going on sale but organiser Chris Hicks, who set up the competition to promote live music in the community, hopes to make the event even bigger next year.

He said: “I wanted to give something back to local music and help support and encourage bands across the UK as well as bring a live music scene back to Stamford.”

On stage at Mama Liz's

Called Battle Royale, the competition began last month (September) and has attracted musicians and singers from across the UK, alongside some sell-out audiences voting for their favourites.

Designed as a family friendly event, tickets have been kept affordable at £3 each during the heats and £5 for the final, to make it accessible to all.

Guitarist Chris, who lives in Spalding and plays in a band called Keep This Up, added: “It is an exciting venture I now run alongside my full-time job, and my own band.

“We will be looking to put on more shows over the next year as well as an even bigger battle of the bands.

Battle of the bands organiser Chris Hicks

“We would love for more of the local community to get involved and bring everyone together.”

The website for the contest is battle-royale.co.uk and bands interested in taking part next year can email chris@battle-royale.co.uk.

Chris was helped in the project by Michael Houlihan from Mama Liz’s in North Street, and James Loker and Danni Crookston.