Military veterans make up a significant proportion of this area's population, but this is only part of the reason local people are so supportive of the Poppy Appeal.

Residents fundraise alongside an active Royal British Legion branch, which organises concerts and other donation-driving events as well as caring for veterans.

Last year, Rutland’s collection totalled more than £24,000, while in Stamford the figure was £55,000.

Veterans at the Remembrance parade in Oakham

Matt Wade, Stamford RBL branch secretary, said: “The appeal is particularly important in this area because it includes several local military bases, some of which are no longer operational, and when people have retired they have settled here as veterans.

“Stamford Poppy Appeal has been well-supported historically by the people of Stamford and surrounding area. We believe this is mainly due to the variety of military bases and the demographics of the town.”

Money generated, much of it in the run-up to Remembrance Day, supports people with housing and energy bills, through to mobility and medical needs.

Steve Bonde from the Royal British Legion in Stamford speaks with a cadet

For example, in Lincolnshire during the first three months of this year the Royal British Legion supported 118 grant applications, totalling £86,000. Included in this were local grants.

Those receiving help are not named by the charity but recent applications in this area have been for mobility scooters and for courses.

In addition to financial support, British Legion volunteers also provide emotional support.

In Rutland, branch chairman Adam Lowe and fellow volunteer Terry Andrews keep in regular phone contact with some veterans, to offer a listening ear and provide company.

The Royal British Legion flag during the Remembrance parade in Stamford

Volunteers also help to hold coffee mornings and breakfast clubs for veterans.

Charity partners that facilitate these include companies such as Tesco and Co-op, while Adam believes the general public’s support, given the rising cost of living, has been “phenomenal”.

He is keen for people to become members of the Royal British Legion, which starts from £20 a year and is not just for people who have been in the armed forces.

Stamford and Rutland are home to a great many military veterans. Photo: Georgia Callaway

“I secured a Royal British Legion gazebo this year, which I took to the Rutland County Show in June to show that fundraising is not just an activity for October and November, and to encourage membership,” said Adam, who describes the membership subs as a cornerstone of fundraising.

Attracting new members is a challenge for the Legion, as is collecting money in an increasingly cashless society, and persuading people the charity matters — particularly those who have never seen live coverage of British forces at war.

Both Matt and Adam believe the Legion is doing well to counter some of these factors, with card payments at collection stalls and QR codes on collection boxes. An effect of this, Adam says, is people tending to give a little more.

And although Britain is not at war, the military as a whole has never been busier according to Adam, who points out that it is involved in Nato operations in Estonia, Poland and Germany, as well as having bases in Africa, Cyprus, Brunei, the Caribbean and The Falklands, while the Royal Navy is busy trying to keep trade routes open.

Matt points to free resources available for schools and youth groups, which support discussions about Remembrance and conflict.

He added: “Locally, we have affiliated with the army and air cadets, and the combined cadet forces and encourage youngsters to be involved with Remembrance.”

In the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 11, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness is holding a Festival of Remembrance Concert at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, November 8, from 6.30pm.

Describing it as “an uplifting experience” with music, interviews with serving members of the military and a marching band, Dr Furness added: “The Royal British Legion provides life-long support to those who have served.

“It makes a great deal of difference and is particularly relevant here in Rutland.”

She points out that more than one-fifth of the county’s population is military or has military links, counting veterans and those who are serving in the county and who are posted elsewhere.

“Remembrance of military sacrifices means a great deal here,” she added. Tickets for the event can be bought at tinyurl.com/RutlandRemembers2024

On Saturday, November 9, from 7.30pm Music for Remembrance will be performed by the Rutland Concert Band with an appearance by soprano Katie Marshall. Tickets £5 on the door will support the local branch appeal.

On Sunday, November 10, a 20-minute Remembrance parade will finish at the war memorial in Broad Street just before 11am, ready for short service, laying of wreaths. In Bourne there will be a minute’s silence at 11am on the Wellhead along with wreath-laying, followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church.

A service of Remembrance will take place at All Saints’ Church, Oakham, starting at 2pm on Sunday, with a parade from Oakham Castle along High Street.

Armistice Day, November 11, will bring a short service of Remembrance in the grounds of Oakham Castle at 10.45am, and a similar service at Stamford war memorial, both followed by a minute’s silence at 11am.

A display of crafted poppies will be in Bourne Abbey Church, open 12.30pm until 4.30pm daily from Friday, November 8, until November 11.

In Grantham, the Remembrance Day parade begins at 10.20am on Sunday (November 10) in St Peter’s Hill, and will head towards St Wulfram’s Church for a service at 10.55am, followed by wreaths being laid outside.

In the lead up to Remembrance Day, members of the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion have been selling poppies.

Deputy lead poppy appeal organiser Laura Booton said: “It is important to remember those that lost their lives during the war.”

This is the first year Laura and her mother Lynn McKinnon, lead organiser, are leading the poppy appeal, after Grace Knightall announced she would be leaving the role after 30 years.

Since launching this year’s appeal, she said “the support has been great”.

She added: “It has been overwhelming so far. The appeal has proved successful so far.

“It shows the best of people and it’s been nice to meet different people and hear their stories.

“A big thanks to our volunteers for helping out and our locations for accommodating us.

“I feel really proud of my mum and me and we’ve enjoyed working together for such a good cause.”

Poppies are being sold at:

• Sainsbury’s in London Road until Saturday (November 9)

• Aldi in Trent Road until November 9

• Asda in Union Street until November 9

• Isaac Newton Shopping Centre from November 4 until November 9

• Outside the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill from November 4 until November 9

Royal British Legion members will also be the guests of honour at two football matches on Saturday, including one at Harrowby United and the other at Grantham Town FC.

Members have also been invited to a memorial service on Monday (November 11) at Appletrees Residential Home in Arlington Gardens.

There will be more coverage of Remembrance Day on LincsOnline in the run-up to Sunday but if you’re planning an event, email: news@lincsonline.co.uk