Oompa loompas will be making their way to Stamford Corn Exchange and you could be too if you win one of our golden tickets.

Stamford Showstoppers is putting on another amazing musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Broad Street venue from September 19 until 22, with six performances and two sets of children.

We’ve teamed up with Stamford Showstoppers to offer two lucky winners a family ticket each, admitting two adults and up to three children, to a show of their choice (subject to availability).

Stamford Showstoppers' junior cast

Showstoppers’ director Nicola Sandall promised a performance very similar to Roald Dahl’s classic book and films, which follows a young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners who get the chance to go inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

They embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious oompa loompas.

Stamford Showstoppers has a proud history of putting on great family musicals with Frozen Junior performed in February and Six, Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang all performed last year.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Stamford Showstoppers' promotional poster

“It was a very easy decision to bring you something as exciting to follow and Charlie is the show that was chosen. We can’t wait for you to join us at the Corn Exchange to see this family friendly musical,” said Nicola. “It is a very exciting show with golden tickets and oompa loompas - with some musical theatre touches including extra songs and lots of Showstoppers dancing and energy on stage!”

To buy tickets to one of the six performances, visit https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/charlie-the-chocolate-factory.

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question on our online form

The deadline for entries is midday on Friday, September 13, and the first two correct entries drawn from all coupon entries and entries at LincsOnline will win.