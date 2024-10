The director of a window company says it’s business as usual despite the firm going into administration.

Windows firm Orchard (Stamford) appointed Grimsby-based administrator CRG Insolvency earlier this month.

According to Companies House, its accounts are overdue.

Tinwell Business Park. Photo: Google

The home improvement company has been running since 2001, offering windows, doors, glazed extensions.

It is based at Tinwell Business Park near Stamford, and was previously registered as operating from Ryhall Road Industrial Estate.

Director Mark Atkinson said it is ‘business as usual’ for Orchard (Stamford).