Leicestershire Police confirm death of woman after fall from bridge on A606 near Stamford

By Chris Harby
Published: 14:34, 13 September 2024
 | Updated: 14:50, 13 September 2024

A woman has died after falling from a bridge.

Leicestershire Police received a report before 10am on Friday that a woman had fallen from a bridge on the A606, near Great Casterton.

Officers attended along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service, but the woman was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Police closed the A1 after the incident around 10am on Friday
Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The A1 was closed in both directions between the turn-off at Little Casterton Road and the A47 near Peterborough.

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

