A wind-swept tree which was standing at a precarious-looking angle has been repositioned.

Stamford’s Christmas tree in Red Lion Square was left wonky after being battered by winds from recent storms.

Farmer Andrew Hinch and Peter Glassey from Burghley Estate came to the rescue today (December 11) to reposition and straighten the tree.

Stamford Christmas tree before it was put upright

A spokesperson for Stamford Town Council said: “Thank you for bearing with us while we waited for stormy weather to pass before fixing the tree in Red Lion Square.

“Extremely windy weather had caused the tree to tilt at an angle and, while safe, we wanted to rectify the situation so the Christmas Tree could be restored to its correct position.”

Farmer Andrew Hinch and Peter Glassey from Burghley Estate helped to fix the Christmas tree. Photo: Stamford Town Council

The Stamford Christmas tree is now upright. Photo: Stamford Town Council

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



