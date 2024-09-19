A new £100,000 puffin crossing has been built to make a main road safer.

Work started on the pedestrian crossing on the A15 in Thurlby in July, following a long campaign by residents.

The crossing was completed earlier this week.

The Thurlby puffin crossing

Coun Robert Reid (Con), county councillor for Bourne South and Thurlby, said: “Most of the village’s housing and the primary school are on one side of A15, with the pub, church and village hall on the other.

“This new crossing will better connect those community venues and make it much safer for everyone – including school children – to get back and forth across the road.

“Local people have been calling for this crossing for nearly 20 years so I’m absolutely thrilled to see it finally come to fruition.

“I know it will be a greatly valued community asset for the village for years to come.”

In January 2014 schoolgirls Willow James and Molly Williams were hit by a minibus while crossing the busy road.

A petition calling for crossings in Thurlby and Northorpe - which was secured in A15 in 2015 - secured thousands of signatures.



