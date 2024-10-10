Two new woodland play areas are expected to open by the end of the year.

Building work has started on the wildlife-themed facilities at Fineshade Wood.

The project is costing around £250,000 with funding from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

Plans for new play equipment at Fineshade Wood

The equipment includes a wobbly bridge, butterfly climbing wall, flower steps, accessible play tower and quiet seating areas. It is being installed in areas where diseased trees have been felled.

A spokesman for Forestry England previously said: "Our aim is to help more families enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being out in the forest by staying and playing there for longer.

"In particular, families with younger children currently only have the play area next to the visitor centre so by developing more areas slightly further into the forest we should help them get more out of their visit.”

