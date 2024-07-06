Work has finally resumed on a housing development after its previous developers went into administration last year.

The 227-home Vista development, in Dysart Road, Grantham was left half-built after Ilke Homes went into administration in July last year.

Following severe delays, new developers the MAN Group took over the site and work to build the houses started again in June.

The Vista development in Dysart Road, Grantham.

A spokesperson for the MAN Group said: “We remain committed to completing the investment at Grantham and creating a place that residents are proud to call home.

“Development of the site was unfortunately delayed due to the insolvency of the previous contractor, Ilke Homes, last year.

“This created several challenges. However, we are pleased that works on site resumed in early June 2024 with the appointment of Morro Partnerships Limited, a Midlands-based company.

“Morro will complete the homes, which were manufactured off-site by the former contractor, as well as the wider estate and landscaping works.

“We have prioritised appointing a responsible contractor who will continue to work alongside local stakeholders to address any concerns that result from the construction works.

“This will include managing the existing landscaping and planting of new landscaping as works proceed.

“We also continue to work closely with our partner, Longhurst Group, to assist families who have already moved in and to deliver the aftercare services required on site.

“Additional new homes will be available from the end of July 2024.”

After Ilke Homes went into administration, 1,150 employees were made redundant and all work on its development sites, including Grantham, had stopped.

Permission to build the 227 homes on a 5.9 hectare site was granted in February 2016.