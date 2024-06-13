A community rail day is taking place to highlight the upkeep and involvement in a town station.

The event at Stamford Railway Station is on Tuesday (June 18) from 9.30am to 1.30pm, when people can find out what the town’s team of ‘station adopters’ do, discuss general issues with the station that could be resolved in future, and enjoy refreshments with people who care about rail travel and their historic station.

There will also be the chance to meet managers from train operators Cross Rail, Greater Anglia, and East Midlands Railway.

From left, David Biggs, Rachel Roffe, John Griggs, Debbie Biggs, Jayne Griggs, Rosemary and Roy Candish, Michelle and Wade Bidwell-Bonde, Rob Bidwell-Bonde and Steve Bonde

More ‘station adopters’ are needed and so it’s also a chance to find out about volunteering.