Four men who took part in a group revenge attack on a man were today jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Rhys Ford was attacked with a knife and a tyre wrench after walking a female friend back to her home in Foundry Street in Stamford during the early hours of April 1 last year.

Top, from left, Jamie Musgrove, George Broom, bottom from left, Ellis Musgrove and Archie Coulson

Steve Taylor, prosecuting, said the group was recruited by Ellis Musgrove, 28, who was the ex-partner of Mr Ford's female friend.

Mr Taylor said a fight had taken place between Mr Ford and Ellis Musgrove earlier that night after a drink was thrown over Mr Musgrove by his ex-partner.

Ellis Musgrove had shouted "see you later," before leaving the scene.

Ellis Musgrove

The court heard Mr Ford and his female friend had just arrived at her home when a red VW car pulled up containing Ellis Musgrove and three other men; George Broom, 27, Jamie Musgrove, 20, and Archie Coulson, also 20.

Mr Taylor said much of the subsequent attack was caught on a mobile phone and Mr Ford said he heard Broom shouting: "I've waited ages to give you a hammering."

During the assault Jamie Musgrove could be seen brandishing a tyre wrench and Coulson appeared to be trying to stab Mr Ford with a knife as he moved about, Mr Taylor explained.

Jamie Musgrove

The court heard Mr Ford was treated for a stab wound to his left shoulder and suffered bruising to his face and head.

In a victim impact statement Mr Ford said he lived near the scene and was regularly reminded of how lucky he had been not to sustain greater injuries.

Ellis Musgrove, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, was jailed for 17 months after he admitted Section 20 unlawful wounding.

Coulson, of Uffington Road, Stamford, was sentenced to 42 months custody after he admitted possessing a bladed article in Foundry Road and the more serious charge of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Jamie Musgrove, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, was sentenced to 40 months custody after he admitted Section 18 wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon, namely a tyre wrench, in Foundry Road. He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

George Broom

Broom, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, was jailed for five years after he admitted Section 20 unlawful wounding and a second charge of robbery at the home of a family in Bourne.

Leanne Summers, mitigating for Broom, argued what was noticeable was his lack of significant previous convictions.

"He had aspirations to join the Army, he wasn't able to do that, and unfortunately that impacted him, becoming addicted to drugs," Miss Summers told the court.

Miss Summers added that Broom was not the lead figure in the robbery and had been recruited by his younger accomplice.

He also apologised and hugged his victim.

Jon Dee, mitigating for Coulson, said he had put his time in custody to good use and had undertaken courses in prison.

"He is loyal and stands up for his friends which got him into this trouble," added Mr Dee.

"He is using the knife, but he isn't really going for it."

David Eager, mitigating for Ellis Musgrove, said he was turning his life around while on remand in jail and had no intention of returning to Stamford.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating for Jamie Musgrove, said he made the mistake of getting involved in a disagreement that did not involve him.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told all four men: "I have watched the footage. You look as cocky as anything. You don't look as cocky now."

"This was a group activity motivated by revenge," Judge Sjolin Knight added.

Broom also admitted taking part in a "terrifying" robbery at the home of a family in Elsea Park, Bourne, on April 4, 2023.

The homeowner and three of her children were in when Freddie Gray, now 18, and Broom came to their front door posing as Amazon delivery men.

Broom tried to push the front door open when the female homeowner answered and poked a syringe through the letter box when she tried to stop him entering, the court heard.

Once inside the property Gray demanded cash and asked the woman to fill black bin bags, the court was told.

The terrified householder saw Broom was also holding a knife with a blade 20-30cms in length.

She warned her two youngest children to stay in the bathroom but her teenage daughter witnessed much of the robbery.

Gray had previously visited the property to play X-box with the family's teenage son who was out at the time of the robbery.

The two robbers fled with hundreds of pounds in cash and property including the X-box, a £300 jacket and a £200 watch.

In her victim statement which was read out in court the householder described the impact on her three children.

"One of them said 'I thought you were going to die mummy,' " she explained.

"When the robbery happened they tricked me by pretending to be delivery drivers.

"It is a horrible feeling not to feel safe in your own home."

"There was a real worry that there might be something in the syringe," she added.

Police recovered £500 from Gray on his arrest. Subsequent investigations showed he had been exposed to a criminal lifestyle as a result of threats and pressure.

Gray, now of Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, also admitted a single charge of robbery and was sentenced in December to two years youth custody, suspended for two years, after the judge accepted he was a victim of "forced criminality".