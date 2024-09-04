Zara Tindall has arrived to compete in the annual horse trials at Burghley - on a bike.

The 43-year-old daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips - both closely associated with the event - will be riding a horse called Class Affair.

But to attend the vets’ inspection this afternoon (Wednesday), before four days of competiton begin, she rode across Burghley Park near Stamford on a grey trail bike made by electric bike specialists, Haibike.

Zara, who is married to former England rugby union player Mike Tindall and has three children, will compete in dressage, cross country and showjumping over the next few days.

She was a runner-up at the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003, at the start of her equestrian career.

She also won a silver with Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics and has been voted a Sports Personality of the Year.

Zara’s father, who was course designer at the Burghley Horse Trials for a number of years, was also at Burghley this afternoon, to give a talk on the cross country event.

