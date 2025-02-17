A course record unbroken for more than a decade was smashed at this year’s St Valentine’s 30k in Stamford.

Local runner Aaron Scott set the bar high when he completed the 18-mile road race in 1hr 37min 52sec in 2014.

But this year Jonathan Escalante-Phillips from Cambridge shaved a minute-and-a-half from Aaron’s time by crossing the finish line at Stamford Welland Academy in 1:36:27.

It’s been a good few months for Escalante-Phillips, who in October won the Great Eastern Run half marathon in Peterborough.

Congratulations on Sunday (February 16) came from Stamford Striders, who hold their annual 30k road race on the Sunday nearest to Valentine’s Day each year.

Escalante-Phillips, who was running the 30k for the first time, said he would be racing his first marathon - London - in April and that winning in Stamford was a huge boost to his confidence.

“It was really hard and I was struggling in the last couple of miles - it’s a very challenging course,” he said.

“I had planned my race, spending time checking the course profile but there was a lot more uphill than I had thought. I’ll be back next year.”

Escalante-Phillips said his wife had him on a two-week nutrition plan before race day, and he was congratulated at the finish by proud mum, Margaret.

Aaron Scott finished 10th this year, and shook Jonathan’s hand after crossing the line, having heard that his record had finally fallen.

Helpston Harrier Scott said: “He’s much quicker than I am these days and it will be interesting to see what he’ll do in London.

“It’s good to see the record go - I won’t be going after it any time soon!”

Fellow Harrier Mike Kallenberg from Wittering took second place in 1:42:00

The RAF operations officer said: “Conditions were great and the course was fantastic. It’s the first time I’ve run the 30k but I’ll definitely be back.”

Third-placed Joe Farrelly from New Level Coaching running club lives in Burton upon Trent. He was pleased to gain on his fellow competitors over the course, moving from fifth place up to second at one point, before finishing just behind Kallenberg in 1:42:15.

“I felt like I raced it really well,” he said. “It was a lovely, hilly course - although I preferred the downhills to the ups.”

First-placed woman was Shannon Barton from Higham Harriers in 1:58:18. Barton, who lives in Raunds in Northamptonshire, was competing for the second time, having won the Valentine’s couple prize and being fourth woman last year.

Hot on her heels this year was clubmate Rachel Doherty in 1:59:44 and Harriet Carr in 2:05:15.

The women’s course record, set by Sarah Harris in 2011 still stands at 1:53:59.

Luke Harrison was the first Stamford Strider over the line, 13th in 1:53:19, while Mark Popple also put in a good performance, clocking 1:58:28.

Vicky Linfoot was the first woman from the home club to finish in 2:29:10.

In total, 512 runners finished the race, with nearly 50 couples running as ‘Valentine Pairs’. It is the 31st time the 30k has been run and was race director Mark Harding’s third and final year in charge. He is handing over to Charlie Noble, a Stamford Strider who is well-regarded for helping to organise Rutland Water Parkrun.