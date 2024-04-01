Young visitors to a castle were treated to storytelling and an Easter trail.

The events at Grimsthorpe Castle, between Colsterworth and Bourne, were held on Easter Sunday as additional activities for those coming to the castle, park and gardens.

Resident storyteller and writer Mark Fraser held three story sessions, each lasting about 40 minutes, during which he entertained with classic folk tales, adventures and songs.

Daniel Brown, Leanne Cooke and two-year-old Ellie-Rose Brown on the Easter egg trail. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Storyteller Mark Fraser with Grace Dunne, 6, and brother, Oliver, 9. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Those entering the gardens could take part in an Easter-themed hunt, with prizes for participants.