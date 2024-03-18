A driver has died following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

A grey BMW and a white DAF truck collided on the A43 near Bulwick on Saturday (March 16).

The car had been travelling north towards Stamford and the truck in the opposite direction, towards Corby.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash

A man in his 40s, who had been driving the BMW, died at the scene.

Anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the vehicles before they collided, or the crash itself, should contact Northamptonshire Police.

Email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000156441.