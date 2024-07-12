A library was closed after a fire broke out this morning (Friday, July 12).

Fire crews from Oundle and Corby were called to Oundle Library at 10.30am and quickly put out a ‘small fire’.

North Northamptonshire Council said all customers and staff were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

Oundle Library. Photo: Google

The library remained closed while fire officers returned to the library, in Glapthorn Road, to investigate.

A council statement posted this afternoon said: “The cause of the fire will be investigated and the library will remain closed for the time being whilst the situation is assessed.

“We will confirm the reopening time-frame once the assessment is complete.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and remind residents that library cards can be used at any North Northamptonshire library in the meantime.”