Meet the candidates standing to be your MP in the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency

Here the candidates standing for the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency set out why you should vote for them in the General Election on July 4.

Each candidate was offered the chance to provide 250 words.

Lee Barron - Labour

Lee Barron did not respond by the deadline set.

Karen Blott - Independent

Karen Blott did not respond by the deadline set.

Lee Forster - Green Party

Lee Forster did not respond by the deadline set.

Chris Lofts is the Conservative Party candidate standing in the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency

Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats

Chris moved to Northamptonshire in 1996 with his wife Linda and their two daughters. He was employed by South Northamptonshire Council as deputy chief executive before retiring in 2010.

Public service has been a consistent theme in Chris's life having worked for over 30 years in local government. During that time Chris has worked on projects with both local and central government departments. Preserving and improving the environment is a key interest reflecting Chris's formal training as an environmental health officer.

Since being elected as a district and county councillor Chris has supported local communities by making sure they have a strong voice. He has led various campaigns and has successfully fought to ensure that local priorities are recognised by decision makers. As a councillor Chris has built up strong connections with various local groups advising and supporting them when required.

Volunteering as a school governor, charity trustee and an active gardener with the National Trust keeps Chris in touch with local people and exposes him to a broad range of views and opinions.’

Eddie McDonald - Reform UK

Eddie McDonald did not respond by the deadline set.

Tom Pursglove is the Conservative Party candidate standing in the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency

Tom Pursglove - Conservative Party

As a Northamptonshire lad, being your Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life.

But having achieved so much - together - including drawing in massive investment to our community and securing big upgrades to our public services that we all use, we still have much more to do and I have a plan and the determination to achieve it.

Alongside that work, I’ve always been a diligent and proactive constituency MP, both locally and in Parliament, supporting thousands and thousands of local people with a wide range of problems and concerns. I've also been one of the most active of MPs of any party in the Commons; with my voting record, for example, in the top 15 of all 650 MPs at 93%.

Amongst other things, a vote for me is a vote for:

· Opening the new Corby Community Diagnostic Centre and building the new Kettering General Hospital – both of which Labour are going to either shelve or scrap.

· Having record numbers of police officers out on our streets, catching criminals and deterring crime.

· Standing against Labour’s ill thought-through attack on private schools, which will greatly damage local state schools and the economy of towns like Oundle.

· Pressing for better maintenance of our rural roads, utilising extra Government funding.

I live here, listen to you, and get things done. I'm reliable, and with me you’ll always get 100% commitment.