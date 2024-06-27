Meet the candidates standing to be your MP in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency

Here the candidates standing for the North West Cambridgeshire constituency set out why you should vote for them in the General Election on July 4.

Each candidate was offered the chance to provide 250 words.

Sam Carling - Labour Party

I'm standing to be North West Cambridgeshire's first ever Labour MP because I know change is possible. Right now, Britain is broken. Under the Conservatives mortgages and bills are soaring, doctors' appointments are impossible to get, schools are literally crumbling as teachers leave in droves, and our area isn't safe - with ten violent crimes taking place every single day across North West Cambridgeshire. We have a real chance to win across our area in this election. Please cast your vote for me on July 4 to get Britain's future back with Labour.

I was driven into politics after realising how much the Conservatives’ political choices are wrecking people’s lives. My background is in biomedical research, and I also serve as a senior councillor leading a team of 250 staff to deliver local services worth over £17m per year – so I’m used to ensuring value for taxpayers’ money. I’ll use all of this experience to fight for a better deal for families across our area.

I’m already delivering for our area through my work supporting the development of Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough as well as championing the new bus routes Labour is delivering locally. If elected, I'll work to deliver Labour's plan for 6500 new teachers, 40,000 more NHS appointments each week, and 13,000 extra police and PCSOs. I'll also use my experience as a trustee looking after the multibillion pound finances of a university to contribute to our plan to restore Britain's economic stability.

James Sidlow - Reform UK

July 4 offers us, the people of North West Cambridgeshire, a vote for meaningful change. Will you vote for the failing status quo or for real change lead by people who really believe in what they say?

The dominant parties have become strikingly similar in their policies. They are run by career politicians who are unconcerned with normal peoples priorities. They promote big government, big debt, globalisation, nanny state regulation and “woke” concepts. Us ordinary people are made to feel like an embarrassing relative, and our legitimate concerns are ignored. Politicians should serve the public, and if elected to represent you, I would work hard to put the interests of normal hardworking British citizens first.

Having grown up within the constituency I understand the problems facing our rural areas and realise the importance of our farmers and their critical contribution to our national resilience.

I’ve worked as a specialist advanced practitioner, within the city hospital, since 2010. The NHS is close to my heart but sadly this great institution - which we British take great pride in - is being allowed to fail. It needs reform and Reform UK is the only party with a bold enough plan.

My concerns about the future of our country have lead me to stand as your candidate. I am the father of two young daughters, and their futures are everything to me. The direction of Britain now, should concern us all. A vote for Reform UK is a vote to fix broken Britain!

Elliot Tong - Green Party

It’s clear to most people that the old political parties are out of touch with the general public. The Conservatives are making rash, impulsive decisions in order to give themselves the best chance of hanging onto power, while Labour has no clear vision for the future, picking up and dropping pledges whenever it suits them. If we want to see some real change, we can’t keep on voting for the same sorts of politicians over and over again - we need to try something different.

The Green Party is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, as voters are excited by our strong ambition and bold policies. As a member-led organisation, we’re not here to prioritise the financial interests of big companies; we want to put the public first. If elected in North West Cambridgeshire, I would begin by fighting to improve public transport so that we can travel around more sustainably, cleaning up our lakes and rivers by bringing the water companies back into public ownership, and securing fair wages for workers.

The Green Party is growing as a political force, now holding over 800 seats on councils across England and Wales. This year is the first that we have aimed to run in every single parliamentary constituency throughout both countries. As such, at the next general election we will undoubtedly see unprecedented success. I hope that on 4th July you will consider lending me your vote, so that you can play a key role in making this happen.

Shailesh Vara - Conservative Party

It has been a privilege to be the local MP for the past 19 years.

During that time I have helped thousands of individuals with a variety of problems and issues and I have worked closely with a significant number of local businesses, organisations and community groups.

Businesses are the lifeblood of local economies, creating jobs and prosperity and I have been keen to support them in their endeavours. Since 2010 there are 15,000 more jobs in the constituency and last year there were nearly 900 young people starting apprenticeships.

I have helped to secure millions of pounds from central government for our area and also campaigned for housing to be built in the right places - more on brownfield sites and not in beautiful countryside or on urban greenspaces enjoyed by locals.

The fight against crime is strengthened by having more police officers. The more than 200 extra officers I helped secure for Cambridgeshire are helping to do just that.

Our armed forces have the bravest women and men and they, along with our veterans, will continue to have my support, as will our farmers who maintain some of the world's highest food standards.

In Parliament, my two Private Members Bills have made a real difference - improving screening for breast cancer and giving greater rights to householders when acting in self-defence in their homes.

It has also been a privilege to be a Government Minister for over six years, including as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.