Tools stolen from van in Stamford Road, Easton-on-the-Hill

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:52, 23 February 2024

Police are appealing for information after a van was broken into overnight.

The van, which was parked in Stamford Road, Easton-on-the-Hill, was broken into between 5pm on Monday (February 19) and 8am on Tuesday (February 20).

Tools being kept in the van were stolen.

Police stock image

Anyone with information relating to the theft or who was in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 240000103690.

