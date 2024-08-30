A heritage railway has raised £65,000 towards the reserves it needs to stay on track.

Earlier this year, Nene Valley Railway launched a £300,000 appeal to ensure its continued smooth running.

The Stibbington-based attraction wasn’t in immediate danger of closing but its funds fell during the covid pandemic and its operating costs have increased - partly due to coal being £400 a tonne.

Visitors to Nene Valley Railway on the May Bank Holiday in 1981

The appeal target will enable the railway to continue as a visitor attraction and volunteers carry out necessary repairs and restorations, and upgrade infrastructure.

This, it is hoped, will mean the railway will be around for years to come.

Michael Purcell, chairman of Nene Valley Railway, said: “Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction, it's a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage.

“We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort.

“Contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come."

Donations have come in from around the world and people have carried out their own sponsored challenges to add to the fund.

Nene Valley Railway has been applying to a variety of benevolent organisations, and has already had success from the Garfield Weston Foundation, who have allocated £20,000 towards core costs.

Thomas is a huge attraction for Nene Valley Railway

It is also offering a number of special experiences alongside its usual train rides, including the new ‘Christmas at the Railway: The North Pole Adventure’.

On Friday, September 6, local band The Houndogs are performing from 6pm and there will be a barbecue and bar, and there will be Halloween events too. Tickets and more information is available at nvr.org.uk.

Donations to the Nene Valley Railway fundraising campaign can be made securely online by visiting the website nvr.org.uk and going to the ‘Support Us’ tab.

Danish State Railways' 0-6-0T Class F 656 'Tinkerbell' built by Frichs in 1949

The railway runs for 7.5 miles (12km) through the Cambridgeshire countryside from Peterborough Nene Valley station, through Orton Mere, Overton station, Wansford - and finishing at Yarwell Junction.

It is operated and maintained by a team of 11 paid staff and more than 350 volunteers.

About 30,000 people visit the attraction each year and more than 2,000 schoolchildren.