A major road has reopened following investigations into the death of a pedestrian.

Police were alerted to a man walking along the central reservation of the A1 near Wittering during the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 8).

The 27-year-old was then struck by a vehicle and emergency services pronounced him dead at 12.30am.

Police attended the accident in which a 27-year-old man died

The road was closed in both directions between the A47 Wansford junction and the A43 junction near Stamford. It reopened at lunchtime today.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the man when he walking along the central reservation, or of the subsequent accident, should contact Cambridgeshire Police using their website and quoting incident number 3 of August 8.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Cambridgeshire road policing unit.

There has been a crash on the A43 near Bulwick, a road which was being used as a diversion route from the A1 this morning.

The air ambulance attended.