A dedicated scout leader has been recognised after 55 years of service.

Sheila Pick from Oundle has received the Silver Wolf, the highest award in scouting.

Sheila has been a cub scout leader for her whole adult life and has clocked up 55 years of continuous service.

Sheila Pick from Oundle

She received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to scouting in the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours List, as well as the Silver Acorn award 14 years ago.

Lee Jones, deputy county commissioner, presented the Silver Wolf award to Sheila at a ceremony in Oundle attended by beavers, cubs, scouts as well as her friends and family.



