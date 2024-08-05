Police are appealing for information after burglary at a town home and the theft of a motorbike from a village street.

A property in Mildmay Close, Oundle was burgled on Thursday last week (August 1) between 8am and 11.50am.

Money was stolen and, according to police, there was no sign of forced entry.

Police news

Witnesses are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 24000458555.

A motorbike was also stolen from Park Street, King’s Cliffe overnight on Friday (August 2).

Anyone with information can report it by quoting the reference 24000460388.



