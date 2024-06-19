The last chance is approaching to lodge your bid in a fundraising silent auction to help a communi.

A group in Helpston and Etton are trying to raise money to buy land for a new village hall.

Helpston Village Hall committee want to replace the current building - a former military hut - and find a new site, with the lease having ended at its current base.

The current wooden building was used by the Canadians as a military hut during the First World War

There are 90 tempting lots up for grabs to the highest bidders in the Helpstonbury Silent Auction which will draw to a close at 7pm on Saturday (June 22) at the Helpstonbury Festival.

The broad range of lots includes everything from sports tickets, holidays and experiences, to plants, paintings, and vintage wine.

There are also annual passes to Burghley, meals out, and even tennis lessons and a VIP tour of the Houses of Parliament.

Helpston Village Hall is well used but 'limited' in what events it can hold

Click here to see the full list of lots and make your bid.

The cost of buying land and building a new hall is expected to come in at around £800,000.

Highest value items so far are tickets to the England v South Africa rugby international (£460), a week’s stay in a Norfolk holiday cottage (£310), a steam driver experience at Nene Valley Railway (£270) and a vintage bottle of wine (£260).