Wittering, Deeping and Castor and Ailsworth among villages receiving thousands more homes under Peterborough Local Plan
A plan that could increase the size of a village by 8,000 homes may have more locations added under Labour’s housing policy.
Wittering, four miles south of Stamford, is earmarked for 5,000 extra properties in Peterborough’s draft Local Plan, with a further 3,000 the other side of the A1 from the village.
If developed, housing would stretch from the A1 northbound and the existing Wittering village to the A47, and from the A1 southbound to Sutton Heath Road just south of Southorpe.
In the 2021 census, Wittering had 3,550 residents.
Other sites identified in the draft Local Plan, which earmarks land for future housing and workplaces, include an area east of the A15 at Deeping Gate for 1,055 properties and a 1,800-home expansion to Castor and Ailsworth.
Land in Ufford, Barnack, Helpston and Glinton are also already marked on the draft.
Public consultation was due from now until February, giving people a chance to give feedback on the draft. But proposed revisions to planning policies nationally have put the consultation on hold.
Peterborough City Council is using the delay as an opportunity for residents to submit additional sites for consideration before October 4.
These could be for housing, employment, retail, leisure, Gypsy and Traveller sites, infrastructure and cemeteries.
All sites submitted previously - including those at Wittering, Deeping Gate and Castor and Ailsworth - will remain on the draft document.
Coun Nick Thulbourn (Lab), cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We are in the fortunate position with our draft Local Plan process, to be able to pause and await the outcomes of the proposed planning changes from the government.
“This means we will be best placed to incorporate any changes into our emerging draft Local Plan for Peterborough.
“Engaging in Local Plan consultation is an opportunity for residents and business to shape the future of our city.”
