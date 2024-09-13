A plan that could increase the size of a village by 8,000 homes may have more locations added under Labour’s housing policy.

Wittering, four miles south of Stamford, is earmarked for 5,000 extra properties in Peterborough’s draft Local Plan, with a further 3,000 the other side of the A1 from the village.

If developed, housing would stretch from the A1 northbound and the existing Wittering village to the A47, and from the A1 southbound to Sutton Heath Road just south of Southorpe.

Wittering could become the size of Stamford. Image: ©Crown copyright 2024 Ordnance Survey. Media 063/24. AC0000819197

In the 2021 census, Wittering had 3,550 residents.

Other sites identified in the draft Local Plan, which earmarks land for future housing and workplaces, include an area east of the A15 at Deeping Gate for 1,055 properties and a 1,800-home expansion to Castor and Ailsworth.

Land in Ufford, Barnack, Helpston and Glinton are also already marked on the draft.

Additional homes could be added to villages that include Barnack, Helpston and Glinton, while Deeping Gate could receive an ‘urban extension’. Image: ©Crown copyright 2024 Ordnance Survey. Media 063/24. AC0000819197

Public consultation was due from now until February, giving people a chance to give feedback on the draft. But proposed revisions to planning policies nationally have put the consultation on hold.

Peterborough City Council is using the delay as an opportunity for residents to submit additional sites for consideration before October 4.

These could be for housing, employment, retail, leisure, Gypsy and Traveller sites, infrastructure and cemeteries.

All sites submitted previously - including those at Wittering, Deeping Gate and Castor and Ailsworth - will remain on the draft document.

An overview of future expansion outlined in the current draft of Peterborough Local Plan. Image: ©Crown copyright 2024 Ordnance Survey. Media 063/24. AC0000819197

Coun Nick Thulbourn (Lab), cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We are in the fortunate position with our draft Local Plan process, to be able to pause and await the outcomes of the proposed planning changes from the government.

“This means we will be best placed to incorporate any changes into our emerging draft Local Plan for Peterborough.

“Engaging in Local Plan consultation is an opportunity for residents and business to shape the future of our city.”

The areas surrounding Wittering that are earmarked for ‘urban extension’ in Peterborough Local Plan. Image: ©Crown copyright 2024 Ordnance Survey. Media 063/24. AC0000819197

What do you think of the sites suggested so far? Where would you suggest new developments are located? Share your thoughts in the comments.