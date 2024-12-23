A husband and wife have been given the go ahead to run a curry delivery business from their home.

Ravinder Shinh applied for retrospective planning permission to use the kitchen of their Glinton home for the small start-up business he launched in October with his wife.

On Monday (December 23), Peterborough City Council planners approved the kitchen’s change of use to part commercial.

Planning officers approved plans for the home-based takeaway curry business. Photo: Google

The plans received three objections, mainly over fears of increased traffic, including from Peterborough City Councillor Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor) who was also concerned over the extra noise and smells from the kitchen.

Glinton Parish Council raised no objections.

Mr Shinh said Glinton Curry House said all orders were delivered, so there would be no increase in traffic at their Neaverston Road property.

“Orders are currently only taken over the phone for local people living in Glinton,” he said.

“If successful we may expand late, (but) this would be done from another property.”