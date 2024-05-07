Uffington Scarecrow Festival 2024 includes Bill and Ben, Bagpuss, Top Gear and University Challenge
Familiar faces and children’s characters popped up all over a village during the bank holiday weekend.
Sunshine and a packed schedule helped to attract thousands of visitors to the Uffington Scarecrow Festival on Sunday and Monday.
This year’s theme focused on well-known TV and radio programmes since the 1950s, including children’s classics Andy Pandy, Bagpuss and Bill and Ben, as well as shows for grown ups ranging from Desert Island Discs and the Vicar of Dibley through to University Challenge and Top Gear.
Winner of the ‘best scarecrow’ prize depicted a Grand National rider leaping over a garden hedge, while other top creations included a scarecrow Richard Dimbleby presenting an April Fool’s slot of Panorama under a ‘spaghetti tree’, and - quite fittingly - a scarecrow Worzel Gummidge.
As well as a scarecrow trail quiz for adults and children, there were bric-a-brac and plant stalls to explore, home-made cakes to taste, plus welly wanging, traditional fairground games, and a display of farm machinery and classic vehicles.
Those there at the right time each day could see a flypast of Second World War aircraft, while there was a dog show on Sunday afternoon.
Lincolnshire police community support officers attended, and Stamford’s firefighters let children take a look inside one of the town’s two fire engines.
At St Michael and All Angels’ Church people could take a trip up the bell tower, see traditional crafts being demonstrated, and there was a ‘Songs of Praise’ for people to sing favourite hymns as chosen and voted for by the community.
The event is a huge fundraiser for Uffington, with money coming in from car parking and scarecrow trail quiz sheets.
Money raised contributes to the upkeep of the thatched village hall on Main Road, the village church, primary school and cricket club.
