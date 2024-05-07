Familiar faces and children’s characters popped up all over a village during the bank holiday weekend.

Sunshine and a packed schedule helped to attract thousands of visitors to the Uffington Scarecrow Festival on Sunday and Monday.

This year’s theme focused on well-known TV and radio programmes since the 1950s, including children’s classics Andy Pandy, Bagpuss and Bill and Ben, as well as shows for grown ups ranging from Desert Island Discs and the Vicar of Dibley through to University Challenge and Top Gear.

Freddie Riches and Harry Campling with Katrina and James Riches, Stacey and Daniel Campling look at a scarecrow Grand National rider coming over a garden hedge. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Winner of the ‘best scarecrow’ prize depicted a Grand National rider leaping over a garden hedge, while other top creations included a scarecrow Richard Dimbleby presenting an April Fool’s slot of Panorama under a ‘spaghetti tree’, and - quite fittingly - a scarecrow Worzel Gummidge.

As well as a scarecrow trail quiz for adults and children, there were bric-a-brac and plant stalls to explore, home-made cakes to taste, plus welly wanging, traditional fairground games, and a display of farm machinery and classic vehicles.

Those there at the right time each day could see a flypast of Second World War aircraft, while there was a dog show on Sunday afternoon.

Karen Ross with her Bill and Ben scarecrows. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lincolnshire police community support officers attended, and Stamford’s firefighters let children take a look inside one of the town’s two fire engines.

At St Michael and All Angels’ Church people could take a trip up the bell tower, see traditional crafts being demonstrated, and there was a ‘Songs of Praise’ for people to sing favourite hymns as chosen and voted for by the community.

The event is a huge fundraiser for Uffington, with money coming in from car parking and scarecrow trail quiz sheets.

Money raised contributes to the upkeep of the thatched village hall on Main Road, the village church, primary school and cricket club.

Father Aran Beesley, Rector of the Uffington Group, with the Vicar of Dibley. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tina Sheerman with daughter Jess, 7, join One Man and His Dog. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Clare Byram and Kate Genever on the cake stall. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rutland Motorcycle Club members Sean Lord, Paul Simmonds, and Mick Farrell. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Micky Hudson and his 1927 Austin 7 Top Hat. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sox Medwynter enjoys an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Theo Harding, 11, has a go at welly wanging. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The 'Hey Duggee' scarecrow by Vanessa Kimberley, who is pictured with grandchildren Vivian and Yves, their mum Asha Tranquille-Day and dad Laurence Kimberley. Photo: Sheila Harrison

Ian and Sandra Bell Emmingham with their 1973 Rover P6. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The bank holiday weekend festival was blessed with good weather. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dollie Banks, 9, and Buzz, who won 'Best Big Dog' in the dog show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Brendan Lowther and Mario. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Our cartoonist John Elson was busy producing caricature sketches of festival-goers on request. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Emma Baxter, 9, with PCSO Georgina Stray. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Daniel Thomas and his son Kai, 12, take a look at the scarecrow University Challenge team. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The McKoe family. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kylo Wright, 3, Frankie List, 7, Sky Wright, 6, Lola Davey, 10, Arie Wright, 8, and Luna List, 3. Photo: Chris Lowndes

