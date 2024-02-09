Men are being offered a free six-week singing experience.

Barbershop chorus Hereward Harmony formed more than 30 years ago and performs songs by Elton John, Simon and Garfunkel, and more.

The group has a singing coach and musical director, Rob Yarnall, who can help new people discover whether their voice is that of a bass, baritone or tenor.

Hereward Harmony is holding a six-week singing experience for potential new recruits

Those coming along do not need to be able to read music or have previous singing experience.

The six weeks of sessions start on February 29 and are then every Thursday until April 4 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm.

The chorus meets at Orton Wistow Community Centre at Napier Place, Peterborough.

Hereward Harmony is holding a six-week singing experience for potential new recruits

People thinking of coming along are asked to contact chairman Alan Lund beforehand on 07850 007057.

The group also has a website and Facebook group.