A long-running event will turn a Lincolnshire village into a hive of activity this weekend.

The 786th Corby Glen Sheep Fair takes place between Friday and Sunday (October 4-6) with plenty of fun and activities for people to enjoy.

The event combines farming history with community spirit.

Last year’s event. Photo: Larry Wilkes

Organisers say: “The Corby Glen Sheep Fair is a cherished event. Whether you’re a seasoned farmer, an enthusiast of rural life or simply looking to experience the charm of a quintessential English fair, the Corby Glen Sheep Fair promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of agricultural tradition.”

It opens on Friday (October 4) with a funfair on the village green between 4pm and 10pm plus a performance by The Reckless at The Fighting Cocks in Market Place from 8.30pm.

On Saturday (October 5) a produce market starts at 9am on the corner of Tanners Lane followed by the sheep auction at 10am. The Great Corby Glen Bake Off will be judged from 1pm with categories for adults and children.

A fancy dress fun run kicks off at 12.30pm followed by tug of war at 1.30pm and the funfair reopening from 3pm until 10pm. Entertainment at The Fighting Cocks includes Harriet Clink at 5.30pm and The Fire Flies at 8.30pm.

Sunday (October 6) is an opportunity for local groups to showcase their skills. A school choir will perform at 10am in Market Square followed by a morris dancing workshop at 10.30am and a Dance Academy Show at 11am and 2.30pm. There will also be a sausage making demonstration and bushtucker trial.

A classic car display, stalls and funfair will be running throughout the day from 10am ahead of the prize-giving at 4pm and church service at 6pm.

Full details of the event are available at www.sheepfair.co.uk