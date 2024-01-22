A school music department is to host its annual ‘musical spectacular’.

The King’s School Jazz Nite will take place on Friday, January 26, from 7pm at St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham.

Over the years, the school has worked with jazz musician Dennis Rollins to carry out the event.

The King's School Jazz Nite in 2023.

He said: “Having worked in youth big band education for over 30 years, it’s always a pleasure to witness a group of young musicians who perform with such dedication and show a maturity way beyond their years.

“The King's School Big Band, expertly directed by Matt Lond, really do create musical fireworks!”

The event is the highlight of the year for the school’s music department as the students work very hard to put on a concert of very high standards.

The performance features the school’s big band, soul band, brass ensemble and many other student-led ensembles.

Audiences will get to hear performances including big band classics and jazz standards such as St Louis Blues, Lady Be Good and Duke Ellington’s Such Sweet Thunder.

Director Matt Lond said: “It is always an amazing celebration of music making by very talented students, and hopefully we will see you there.”

All profits raised on the night will go towards the King’s School music department to buy more music equipment.

There will also be a bar and snacks available for guests.

To buy tickets, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-kings-school.

Tickets cost £15 and must be purchased in advance.

Doors open at 6.30pm.