It’s nearly time to measure your marrows and display your most dazzling dahlias.

Stamford Horticultural Society’s summer show takes place on Saturday, August 17, with the cream of this season’s crop going on display for the judges and the public to peruse.

Entrants will be hoping to claim prizes in categories that include flowers, fruit, veg, cookery and photography.

Previous winner at the show, Eric Kendrick. Photo: Chris Lowndes

This year the photography competition has three categories - a dramatic sky, a local church, and an insect.

Meanwhile, those who enjoy cooking are asked to impress the judges with three savoury tartlets, a round of shortbread, cherry cupcakes, a jar of jam or jelly, or a boiled fruitcake - with a recipe included with the competition rules.

Anyone keen to take part in the traditional show can see the full categories list, which includes some for children, at tinyurl.com/SHSSS2024

Judges have the plum job of tasting the cookery entries

Most entries should be in by Wednesday (August 14) and cost 30p, while entries on the day cost 50p.

Once the exhibits are judged, the show will be open to the public from 2pm until 4pm at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, where admission is free and refreshments available.

More details can be found at www.stamfordhorticuluralsociety.chessck.co.uk

Judges take a look at the fruit and vegetables

Alternatively, people can contact show secretary Anthony Biddle on 01780 481732.