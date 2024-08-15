Lovers of the big band sound are in for a treat at a concert marking the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The Nick Ross Orchestra head to Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, September 14, a day before the official 84th anniversary of the Second World War aerial battle.

They will perform sounds from the Glenn Miller era in the arts centre ballroom from 7.30pm.

The orchestra recently recorded a new CD at Abbey Road Studios, in London, where the famed American band leader made his last-known recording in November 1944, a few weeks before his death.

A memorial stands to Glenn Miller near King’s Cliffe at the former RAF base where he made his last public performance before his plane ‘disappeared’ on a cross-Channel flight.

Tickets are available at £27, with £25 concessions, from https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on or by calling 01780 763203.