A group will be performing a night of music inspired by birdsong.

The next Grantham Music Club concert will see Sounds Historical performing at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, on Wednesday, February 21 at 7.30pm.

The musical group will perform ‘The Bird Fancyer's Delight, playing over 30 different instruments that will explore a variety of bird-inspired works from composers from different centuries.

Sounds Historical will be performing at ChristChurch, in Grantham.

To book tickets, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/bookevent/sounds-historical-grantham-music-club/659002.

The group have performed for the Grantham Music Club before.