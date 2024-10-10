Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players out and about to promote this week’s run of Ruddigore at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre
High street shoppers were joined by actors and singers in full stage costume as they warmed up for their annual production.
The Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players hit the town streets on Saturday ahead of their production of Ruddigore which begins tonight (Thursday, 7.30pm).
They are putting on three performances of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera Ruddigore at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, continuing with an evening show tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm concluding with a 5pm performance on Saturday.
Young up-and coming talent join a large cast who play everything from a chorus of ghosts to a good old-fashioned villain, and are supported by a full orchestra.
The Players will be joined on stage by special guests David Turner, the harmonica player with famous Ska band Bad Manners, and Dai Rees, chairman of the Plantagenet Medieval Archery and Combat Society, will be the Players’ knight in his own suit of armour.
Ruddigore is a spooky Victorian melodrama about a young man trapped by the curse of his ancestors (The Baronets of Ruddigore) - a fitting way to get in the mood for Halloween.
Tickets can still be booked at https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/ruddigore/ or by calling the Corn Exchange box office on 01780 766455.