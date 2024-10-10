High street shoppers were joined by actors and singers in full stage costume as they warmed up for their annual production.

The Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players hit the town streets on Saturday ahead of their production of Ruddigore which begins tonight (Thursday, 7.30pm).

They are putting on three performances of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera Ruddigore at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, continuing with an evening show tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm concluding with a 5pm performance on Saturday.

The cast of Ruddigore with Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players director Ruth Palmer

Young up-and coming talent join a large cast who play everything from a chorus of ghosts to a good old-fashioned villain, and are supported by a full orchestra.

The Players will be joined on stage by special guests David Turner, the harmonica player with famous Ska band Bad Manners, and Dai Rees, chairman of the Plantagenet Medieval Archery and Combat Society, will be the Players’ knight in his own suit of armour.

Ruddigore is a spooky Victorian melodrama about a young man trapped by the curse of his ancestors (The Baronets of Ruddigore) - a fitting way to get in the mood for Halloween.

The Players' will perform the comic opera from Thursday, October 10 to Saturday, October 12

The show features a true old fashioned villain

Tickets can still be booked at https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/ruddigore/ or by calling the Corn Exchange box office on 01780 766455.