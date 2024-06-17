A seven-piece band will celebrate the works of Joni Mitchell in a concert at Stamford Arts Centre.

Having released the albums The Hissing of Summer Lawns, Hejira, Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter and Mingus, Joni briefly toured with a band of top jazz musicians.

Their tour was recorded and used to produce a live album which forms the inspiration for this show.

Hejira will perform at Stamford Arts Centre

Singer Hattie Whitehead fronts the band Hejira supported by musicians Ollie Weston, Chris Eldred, Pete Oxley, Dave Jones, Rick Finlay and Marc Cecil. The audience can expect to hear them perform Amelia, Woodstock, A Case of You, Song for Sharon and Edith and the Kingpin.

They will perform at Stamford Arts centre on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 from www.stamfordartscentre.com or 01780 763203.

