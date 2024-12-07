A church is giving children the chance to join their choir for a traditional Christmas service this weekend.

All Saints’ Church, in Stamford, hosts its annual Christingle service at 3pm on Sunday (December 8) and wants to make this family-friendly service even more inclusive.

Christingle services are held to support the work of The Children’s Society, spreading the Christmas message of hope, where youngsters are invited to make a Christingle - an orange wrapped in a ribbon, decorated with dried fruit and sweets, topped with a candle.

All Saints' Church, Stamford

This year, local children, aged seven and over, who love to sing, are invited to be choristers for the afternoon.

Volunteers will take part in an open workshop rehearsal from 2pm, and then enjoy hot chocolate and festive refreshments, before joining the choirs of All Saints and St Gilbert’s Primary School to sing for the service at 3pm.

Parents can register their children in advance by emailing dom@stamfordallsaints.org.uk, or in church on the day from 1.45pm.

All parents are asked to stay in church throughout the workshop and service.