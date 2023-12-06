A Christmas-themed ghosts event will be held at a historic Grantham hotel.

The Magic Cottage in Grantham has organised a ‘Christmas Ghosts Evening’ at the Angel and Royal Hotel.

Dr Cal Cooper, associate professor of parapsychology at the University of Northampton, will host the event, which takes place on Sunday December 10 from 7pm.

The Angel & Royal.

Dr Cooper specialises in reported hauntings, ESP phenomena, social and abnormal psychology and the phenomena of dreams.

The event is billed as a “journey of the reality (and non-reality) of Christmas spirits”.

This includes the spiritualist movement, yuletide seances, and the classic story of 'A Christmas Carol'.

Tickets cost £9 per person. This includes light refreshments, hot drinks and mince pies.

You can book here.

The Magic Cottage said: “This evening of spooks and spectres will bring our enjoyment for winter comforts and good ghost stories together.”