A female comedian talks about her life experiences with audiences in her latest show.

Gail Porter is heading to the Guildhall Arts Centre, in Grantham, on Thursday, April 11, with her show Hung Drawn and Portered.

Famous for her vibrancy as well as mental health struggles, she has turned to comedy to take control of her own story.

Gail heads to Grantham after just finishing a 31 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/gail-porter-hung-drawn-and-portered.

Tickets cost £15 but people can also pay £30 for a meet and greet.