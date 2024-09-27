A jewellery designer will help couples make their own bespoke rings during a series of exclusive workshops.

Lisa Morgan is inviting individuals, couples and friends to take part in the signet ring-making workshops at her Stamford studio, in Barn Hill.

Open to beginners and those looking to try something new, they give participants the chance to craft their own personalised signet rings using the ancient art of sand casting.

Jewellery designer Lisa Morgan has a studio in picturesque Barn Hill

With only two spots available per session, the workshops are designed to provide one-on-one attention and a relaxed, fun environment.

By the end of the session, they will walk away with a unique, handcrafted signet ring or wide silver band of their own design.

“I’m excited to bring this creative experience to Stamford,” said Lisa, owner of jewellery brand Morgan and French.

Lisa will guide guests through the process of creating their own signet ring

“These workshops give people the chance to not only learn a fascinating jewellery-making technique, but also to create something deeply personal and meaningful.”

Each three-hour workshop will guide participants through the sand casting process where molten silver is poured into a sand mould to form the ring, allowing for intricate details and a personalised finish.

They take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 9, Saturday, October 12, Wednesday, November 6, Saturday, November 9 and Saturday, November 23.

A selection of the signet rings that participants will have the opportunity to create

They cost £180 per person, including all materials, tools, and the personalised jewellery created.

Early booking is essential by visiting www.morganandfrench.com or contacting Lisa at lisa@morganandfrench.com