Following its sell-out performances of Jack Absolute Flies Again, Stamford Shoestring Theatre is about to raise the curtain on a new production.

A Taste of Honey by Shelagh Delaney is dark yet funny, and explores friendship, love and hope in working-class England.

The play tells the story of working class schoolgirl, Jo, and her mother, Helen, whose parenting skills leave a lot to be desired.

Members of the cast of Shoestring rehearse the roles of Helen and Peter for A Taste of Honey

Helen abandons Jo to embark on a relationship with flashy, no-good Peter, while 15-year-old Jo ends up pregnant by a sailor - who sets sail.

Gay friend and mentor Geoff comes to Jo’s rescue, but Helen’s relationship breakdown throws Jo’s newfound stability into question.

The play was turned into an award-winning film in 1961.

Shoestring’s production, on stage at Stamford Arts Centre from Tuesday, March 4 to Saturday, March 8, features musicians playing live jazz and singers on stage alongside the actors.

Tickets priced £12 with concessions £10 are available from tinyurl.com/TasteHoney2025. Alternatively call the box office on 01780 763203.

Performances are at 7.45pm week nights, with Saturday’s at 6.30pm.