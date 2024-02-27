An amateur musical society has announced its next show.

Harrowby Singers will perform Legally Blonde at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham from Wednesday, March 13, until Saturday, March 16.

Based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde follows the story of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandals in the pursuit of her dreams.

Harrowby Singers.

At first, Elle appears to have it all, but then her life is turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner so he can attend Harvard.

Determined to win him back, Elle studies as hard as she can to get into Harvard.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Legally Blonde The Musical will performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

With an action-packed storyline and memorable songs, Harrowby Singers’ latest show will be a night full of fun.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/legally-blonde-the-musical.

Tickets cost £16. All shows will begin at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 16.