A Grade I listed building is opening up its doors to the public for Christmas.

Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, will welcome visitors for a Christmas open house on November 30, December 1, December 7 and December 8 from 10am until 5pm.

Visitors will get to explore Christmas through the ages, flashing back to the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s at Christmas time.

Harlaxton Manor

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said: “We’re showcasing something really special this year - a spectacular Christmas in the splendour of Harlaxton Manor and its gardens that doubles as a nostalgic journey through the ages.

“Our Christmas open house is poised to be our biggest-ever offering. After a rapturous response to our recent 1940s weekend, we decided to extend the theme - with a bigger, bold and more engaging offering.

“We even have a special focus on the future of Christmas, with Christmas trees made from interesting and usual recycled materials.

Christmas at Harlaxton Manor

“We really hope you’ll join us for an inspiring and nostalgic Christmas experience like no other - all within the ornate splendour of our storied and historic manor, which we’re thrilled to be able to enjoy and share with you all.”

The 1940s room will include a private collection of memorabilia, honouring wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College, said: “Harlaxton Manor is honoured to present this incredible private collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia - especially given that 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The 1940s room features Churchill memorabilia

“We’ll be showcasing some real items of historical interest that history buffs and those with an affinity for the military are sure to enjoy.”

Tickets are available at www.harlaxton.co.uk. They cost £11 for children, £18 for adults, £15 for concessions and under twos get in for free.

Harlaxton Manor

A family pass for two adults and three children costs £55.