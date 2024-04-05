A fine food market will take place in the grounds of a stately home.

The event will be held in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyard of Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday (April 6) and Sunday (April 7) from 10am to 4pm.

Those coming along can browse produce including local cheeses, soft and alcoholic drinks, rare-breed meats, plus cakes and sweets.

Entry and parking is free, with access by walking through Burghley Park, or from the new car park within the grounds, which is located off Barnack Road.

There is step-free access from the car park to all the shopping areas of this annual outdoor event that attracts thousands of visitors from across the area.

Dogs on leads are permitted in the courtyard.