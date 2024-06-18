Flower enthusiasts can delight in the vibrant sweet peas blooming at an annual historic garden event later this month.

Easton Walled Gardens will start its annual Sweet Pea Season on Wednesday, June 26, inviting visitors to experience the vibrant and fragrant displays that have become a hallmark of the historic gardens.

The season, lasting about a month, showcases hundreds of sweet pea plants meticulously cultivated over the winter, promising a burst of colours and scents unique to this classic English flower.

Step into a world of sweet peas at Easton Walled Gardens.

Visitors can wander through 12 acres of gardens, soaking in the beauty of sweet peas grown on supports in the vegetable garden and along the southern wall of the old gardens.

The gardeners have curated a collection of antique and modern varieties, offering a palette of colours.

Notable varieties include the maroon and purple-scented Indigo King, the deep purple Almost Black, and the delicate blue-edged Border Beauty.

Immerse yourself in fragrant blooms.

Easton Walled Gardens, with a rich history managed by the Cholmeley family since 1592, offers more than just floral displays.

Guests can explore meadows and rose gardens teeming with butterflies and bees, enjoy refreshments at the coffee room or apple store, and shop in the well-stocked homewares store.

For more information, visit www.visiteaston.co.uk or contact Angela Page at info@eastonwalledgardens.co.uk.

Discover the magic of sweet peas blooming.

The gardens are open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am to4 pm, with admission prices set at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 4-16. Under 4s can enter for free.